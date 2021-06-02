Paris Hilton Celebrates Pride Month On Instagram, Pens A Heartfelt Note

Paris Hilton is known to be among the vocal television personalities, raising her voice on various social issues pertaining in the west. She frequently expresses her opinions on social media and is quite active on Instagram. The model has recently shared a new post on Instagram acknowledging Pride month which is being celebrated across the world. She shared a long but heartfelt note on the occasion in an attempt to cheer everyone belonging to the LGBTQ community. Her post promptly received a wave of heartfelt reactions from her fans, who also shared their warm messages in the comments.

Paris Hilton celebrates pride month

June is celebrated as Pride month by people all over the world to show their solidarity with the LGBTQ community. Paris Hilton, who has spoken up for their rights on several occasions in the past, has posted a message in her latest Instagram post to celebrate the occasion. Her post shows a picture of herself covered in rainbow-coloured flowers (rainbow colours being the symbol of pride month) with a note that reads, “Happy Pride Month”. Paris also penned a brief message in the caption, where she addressed everyone from the LGBTQ+ community.

She said that they were “all beautiful” and that she was sending her love for them. She also thanked them for being an “inspiration” and reminding everyone to live their lives “with all of your colours”. Paris concluded her message by asking them to “keep shining” and being themselves. Her fans took no time in penning all kinds of compliments for her heartfelt message. They called her an “icon” and also said that she was looking “beautiful”.

Paris Hilton had recently announced on social media about her engagement with beau Carter Reum just a day before her birthday. She shared a few glimpses of the moment when he asked her to marry on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much!😍 Best birthday surprise ever”. While she has announced her plans to get married, further details about the ceremony are yet to be revealed.

