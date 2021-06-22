Paris Hilton Confirms She Will Film Her Wedding For New Reality TV Show 'Paris In Love'

This year, Paris Hilton announced her engagement to her boyfriend Carter Reum on her 40th birthday. Now that she is all set to feature in a reality TV series, Paris in Love, she has also confirmed that she will be giving a sneak peek into her wedding on the show. Paris confirmed to Entertainment Tonight as she was asked about whether or not the wedding will be televised.

Paris Hilton's wedding to be televised

She further said that the team has just started shooting the new show, Paris in Love, and that they are shooting in New York now and getting ready for the dress fitting and planning the bachelorette party. She continued that there's a lot and hence she is really excited to share that with all her fans.

Amid her interaction, she also shared some bits about what the viewers can expect from her new show. She said that something 'magical and fun' will be shown as she went on to hint at her big day. Paris remarked that the 13-part series will also include a special role for her beloved pet dog. She asserted that she's not a traditional bride in the show.

On February 18, she shared a photo from her engagement and wrote, "My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife."

She added, "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to a tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with."

On the work front

On Tuesday morning, she shared some photos of herself and showed how she had the most amazing time at the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet. She was proud that This Is Paris finally got to be screened. She added that it was the 'ultimate dream' watching it on the big screen with her fiancé, friends and family. Paris went on to thank everyone who supported the film and helped her make it possible. She then gave a shout out to Alexandra Dean for directing one of the 'most important projects' of her career.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM

