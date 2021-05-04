Paris Hilton Dedicates Post For Singer Britney Spears; Writes 'Sliving Sisters'

Socialite Paris Hilton's Instagram recently featured a post for her longtime friend and singer Britney Spears. The duo has been friends for a long time and recently Paris, during one of her podcasts, supported Britney Spears, labelling the conservatorship she is under as "not fair". Hilton shared a video of their pictures together and wrote '#Sliving Sisters' as she shared the post.

Paris Hilton's 'sliving sisters' post for Britney Spears

The video that Paris shared on her Instagram is a compilation of photos of the duo together on various different occasion over the years. Hilton used the song Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars for the background and tagged Britney in the post. Paris wrote " #Sliving Sisters! Love you @BritneySpears" as she shared the video.

Fans react to Paris Hilton's Instagram post

Fans were delighted to see both the stars together and quickly filled the comment section. One fan commented that the post bought them immense joy. Another fan wrote a comment and called the duo 'Iconic'. While another fan wrote that two queens had reunited. One fan wrote that the duo was 2000's royalty.

Paris Hilton speaks up for Britney Spears

Paris Hilton, in her This Is Paris podcast, spoke about the explosive Framing Britney Spears documentary that explores the rise of Britney’s fame, her mental health struggles, being under her father’s conservatorship, and the following mobilisation of the #FreeBritney movement set in motion by her fans. Paris said that Britney's situation made her feel really bad because Britney was such a sweet girl and had such a big heart and Paris couldn't imagine being controlled like that. The socialite even acknowledged that the documentary has made her look back on how the media coverage was around her in the mid-2000s when she was partying with Britney and their other friends. In her podcast, Paris admitted to seeing Britney quite frequently but said that they don’t discuss her conservatorship.

On the work front, Hilton appeared in the ad campaign for a new collection of clothing from Kim Kardashian's brand Skims. The star in 2020 also released a single with singer Lodato called I Blame You.

