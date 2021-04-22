Paris Hilton Feels 'confident' When She Drives Her Pink Bentley; Fans Call Her 'Queen'

Hollywood celebrity and entrepreneur Paris Hilton recently took to her Instagram account to describe her mood when she goes for a drive. Sharing a video, the celeb wrote, "My mood when I take my (car emoji) for a ride. Paris was seen posing and grooving in front of her iconic pink luxury car while Demi Lovato's song Confident played in the background. In the video, Paris wrote that her mood for today is confident. The celeb was wearing a baby pink dress with nude high heeled pumps and her blonde hair was left pin straight in the video.

Paris Hilton describes her mood when she goes for a drive

Netizens react to Paris Hilton's video

Many Hollywood celebs like Ashley Benson, Khloe Terae, Michelle Torres among several others chimed in on Paris's video and lauded her for being confident and shared that they love seeing her like this. Many celebs also praised her car in the comment section of the post. Paris' fans were also quick to comment on her post and showered her with compliments by calling her "Barbie" and "Queen." Read some of the comments below.

Paris Hilton shares she is still traumatised over her 2004 incident

In a recent Vanity Fair interview, the celeb revealed that she still suffers from PTSD and is still traumatised after being a victim to a leaked sex tape. She said that the incident impacted her life on a large scale and after the tape came out she did not want to leave her house at all as she felt like her life was over. She added that she felt betrayed as the tape was leaked by a person who she once loved as a part of his revenge on her.

A look at Paris Hilton's Instagram posts

Paris recently shared a video of herself looking stunning in a classic pink Hollywood gown that she wore for Oscar's dinner party that was hosted on April 21.

Paris who has her own podcast titled This is Paris Podcast recently shared a snippet from one of her episodes in which she talks about her deep-rooted love for beau Carter. She talked about her relationship with him and shared that Carter inspires her every day to be the best version of herself.

