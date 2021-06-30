Paris Hilton 'fully Supports' Britney Spears Despite Her Recent Testimony: Report

American singer Britney Spears has been making headlines for the past few weeks as her conservatorship hearing continues. The Circus singer made several statements while testifying before a judge. Recently, among the many traumatic details of her life, Britney Spears also gave an example of getting abused by Paris Hilton in her boarding school. Britney also stated that she could not believe how hard it becomes for celebrities to speak up as no one is ready to believe them. While netizens criticized Britney for speaking up against her long time friend, Hilton has reportedly not been offended by the Blackout singer.

Paris Hilton's alleged reaction to Britney Spears' testimony

As per a report by Entertainment Tonight, Hilton is not offended by Britney Spears' conservatorship testimony comment in court because of their long time friendship. The news outlet's source revealed that Britney and Paris have been friends for years and Paris is aware that Britney's comments came out out of context. The source also claimed that Paris believes that Britney did not mean to attack her. Entertainment Tonight's source further claimed that Paris "fully supports" the Glory singer and her battle against the conservatorship.

Much like Paris, her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky also stood in Britney's support. Nicky recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and said she believes in Britney. Kathy also had stated earlier that Britney is a sweet and good girl. The two also denied having any ill feelings for Britney after her statement about Paris Hilton.

Paris and Britney's friendship of over 15 years

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears' friendship go back to over 15 years. On June 21, Paris Hilton took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie with Britney Spears. Paris shared a 2017 tweet that had two selfies of Paris and Britney. The tweet also read, "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!". Paris shared the photo on National Selfie Day and wrote, "15 years ago 📸💓📸 #NationalSelfieDay📱✨" in the caption. The throwback photo saw Britney and Paris smiling towards the camera in their blonde hair.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON AND BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.