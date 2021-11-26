On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day 2021, as numerous celebrities shared glimpses of their fun-filled festival, even Paris Hilton dropped in a couple of her images and penned a heartwarming note of gratitude for all her fans.

This was Paris Hilton's first Thanksgiving celebrations after marriage with Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton's 1st Thanksgiving after marriage

Paris Hilton recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of herself in which she can be seen sporting a vibrant pink-coloured swimsuit along with a multi-coloured cape waving with the wind as she sits on a boat. She paired it with a set of snazzy yellow sunglasses along with a Captain's hat. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to all her fans and to her amazing husband, Carter Reum who has supported her. She even hoped that the upcoming chapter of her life would be the best and added how proud she was of herself.

The caption read, "Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving. This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way. This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and business woman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day. I’m so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I’m pursuing. I’m thankful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans and those who have stuck by me since the beginning. You all mean the world to me. Love you all and keep dreaming and shining your light! The world needs every bit of love you have to offer!" (sic)

Several celebrity artists and fans took to Paris Hilton's latest Instagram post and wished her a Happy Thanksgiving in return. Even Paris Hilton's husband, Carter Reum took to the comment section and wrote "As an English friend would say 'I have the best damn bird around!' The rest of everyday with you, as we say today, is just gravy." Take a look at some of the reactions to Paris Hilton's Instagram post.

Paris Hilton's marriage

Paris Hilton got married to Carter Reum in a dreamy wedding on 11 November this year. She shared many pictures from the same on her official social handles.

Image: Instagram/@parishilton