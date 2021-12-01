Paris Hilton Looks Like A 'True Aquarius Queen' In Honeymoon Pictures; See

Paris Hilton's Instagram pictures are a testament to the fun-filled times she spent with her husband Carter Reum on their honeymoon in Bora Bora. The socialite is still not over her honeymoon hangover and gave fans a peek into her diving escapades, where she looked like a 'true Aquarius queen'. She could be seen flaunting her gorgeous swimwear, which almost merges into the background as she poses amidst the vast water body.

The 40-year-old reality star jetted away to the island days after she tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather's Bel-Air estate. The lavish affair not only showcased Paris flaunting her Oscar de La Renta bridal gown but also saw stars like Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha in attendance.

Paris Hilton's looks like 'Aquarius queen' in honeymoon pics

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 1, Hilton uploaded myriad pictures from her fishing and scuba diving stint on her honeymoon, wherein one can see her posing in all-blue swimwear with a black cap and shades. Another photo shows her right before she dove into the water body, with scuba diving gear on. For the caption, she wrote, "Fishing and scuba diving on my #Honeymoon like a true Aquarius Queen.I love the sea! See more for my Bora Bora trip now on ParisHilton.com." Take a look.

She started off her adventure a week ago, with her Instagram handle updated with many videos and pictures of the daily happenings. Thanking Carter for transporting her to paradise, she wrote," I’ve lived an interesting life, but seeing the world with you as your wife is my favorite adventure yet!👫🌴🌊✨ Thanks for taking me to paradise!"

Paris Hilton's marriage

The socialite married Carter in a lavish affair earlier last month and uploading glimpses of the duo standing at the altar, she penned a gratitude note for her partner. "It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece. To me, you’re more than my husband. You’re my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children," she mentioned.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARIS HILTON)