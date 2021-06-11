Paris Hilton Poses With Flowers On Her Engagement; Teases About Her 'wedding Journey'

Paris Hilton recently dropped in a glimpse of her engagement celebrations which included a beautiful arrangement of flowers. She even stated that she was excited to take all her fans on her ‘wedding journey’ on her new show. The moment she posted this online, all her fans became excited and dropped in numerous hearts for her.

Paris Hilton’s engagement glimpse

Paris Hilton recently took to her Instagram handle and added this photo of herself for all her fans in which she can be seen wearing an elegant black dress with puffy sleeves and a golden V belt around her waist. She even wore a pair of black stilettos along with the dress and kept her hair straight. In the background, she gave all her fans a glimpse of a flower arrangement she received, which was filled with some beautiful white, lilac and pink flowers shaped like a diamond ring, on her engagement.

In the caption, she stated that she loved the flower arrangement she received and she was excited to take all her fans along on her wedding journey on her new show on Peacock TV. She then added a flower bouquet symbol along with a symbol of a wedding ring.

Many fans took to Instagram and showered compliments on Paris Hilton’s engagement photo. Many fans also stated that the photo was awesome and it made their day. Some fans also mentioned that they were excited to know about her wedding journey while many others dropped in flowers symbols for her. Many poured hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how delighted and amazed they were after seeing her photo. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post.

Paris Hilton posted this photo of herself with her fiance a while ago on Instagram in which she was seen standing next to her fiance. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a blue coloured floral dress along with black shoes while her fiance was seen wearing a blue shirt with black pants and white sneakers. In the caption, she stated that pink sunsets were what life was all about. She then added that she was excited to spend each one of them with her love, her fiance Carter Reum.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM

