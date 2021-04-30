Paris Hilton Posts A Video On Her Anniversary With Carter Reum: "I Love Our Love"

Paris Hilton is celebrating her 17th month anniversary with her fiancé Carter Reum and she commemorated the occasion with a video and a sweet message on Instagram on April 30, 2021. The video that she shared takes her viewers through their lives to this point. She started the video by sharing side-by-side pictures of the two of them as kids and then as adults. From that point on, the video highlighted all the important moments of their lives together whether in the form of stills or videos. It also showed the two of them cutting a birthday cake together followed by a sweet kiss. The video also captured the mundane aspects of their lives like spending time at home together or taking a walk.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum complete 17 months of togetherness

While the video that’s been posted on Paris Hilton’s Instagram is stunning and sweet, it is the caption that is posted along with the video that acts as the highlight of the post. The caption is a message for Paris Hilton’s fiancé where she is expressing her love and appreciation for him. She started off the message by saying that she was really happy that their souls had found each other in this lifetime. She thanked him for inspiring her and uplifting her in a way even she did not understand.

She continued her message by talking about the many memories the two of them had created together. She said, “When I look back at the memories we’ve already created together, I get so emotional and excited thinking about the adventures that still await us and the experiences we are destined to enjoy in this life. You make me dream bigger than I ever have before. My twin flame, My other half”. She ended her post by saying that she loved the love they shared.

Paris Hilton’s Instagram followers took the opportunity to wish the couple well. They said that their love was inspirational and they could not wait to see them get married. Others called them ‘goals’. Many people wished them a happy anniversary and said they hoped their love never changed. Most people commented using the lovestruck emoji. The post has so far gathered 97.4k views and 290 comments in under an hour and still counting.

