Paris Hilton Reveals Her Viral Photo In 'Stop Being Poor' Tank Top Was Photoshopped: Watch

Paris Hilton recently set the record straight about one of her most popular looks that have been fodder for memes for years. On Monday, the Bottoms Up star posted a video of herself "debunking the 'Stop Being Poor' myth" and explained that her iconic Y2k printed tee was actually photoshopped. In a TikTok video, which she later posted on her Instagram and Twitter handles too, Paris revealed that while the viral version of her white tank top read "Stop Being Poor", the top that she'd actually worn read the phrase "Stop Being Desperate".

Paris Hilton says "Don't believe everything you read"

Paris Hilton recently took to social media to advise fans not to believe in everything they read by taking a stroll down memory lane to debunk a year-old viral photo of herself sporting a white tank top that read "Stop Being Poor" and revealed that it was edited. According to KnowYourMeme, the picture was taken back in 2005 at an event in Las Vegas. However, after more than 15 years since it became a well-liked reaction photo online, Paris decided to share facts about the same in a recent TikTok video and stated that the picture was doctored.

In the video, Paris is heard saying, "So there's this photo online of me. I'm sure you've seen it. I never wore that shirt." She continued, "This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it's real." The American socialite then shared an unedited photo of herself in the same tank top from the party which read "Stop Being Desperate" and added, "This is what it really said". She also quipped, "Don't believe everything you read." Posting the video on her Instagram handle, the 40-year-old wrote, "Debunking the #STOPBEINGPOOR myth. Don’t believe everything you read. #Iconic "

Check out Paris Hilton's Instagram post below:

Later, Paris also retweeted a Twitter thread of the user who had originally edited the iconic "Stop Being Poor" photo and gushed, "OMG!". She wrote, "I always thought a paparazzi agency edited it! So hilarious & #Iconic I thought it was funny when it came out but I also didn’t want to insult people by thinking I would wear that". The House of Wax actor concluded, "Glad to finally clear this one up for the haters."

Take a look:

OMG I always thought a paparazzi agency edited it! ðŸ˜¹ So hilarious & #Iconic ðŸ‘‘ ðŸ˜¹ðŸ¤¯ðŸ˜« I thought it was funny when it came out but I also didn’t want to insult people by thinking I would wear thatðŸ˜³. Glad to finally clear this one up for the haters.ðŸ˜‰ðŸ’• https://t.co/XnHfDiWEMA — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) May 4, 2021

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON INSTAGRAM