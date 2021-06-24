Paris Hilton Says She Is No More Eager To Become A Billionaire, Now Wants To Have Babies

On June 22, 2021, Paris Hilton appeared on the podcast Just for Variety. She spoke about various aspects of her life and said that a few years back, she did want to become a billionaire but that has taken a backseat for the model and singer today. She said that she is more interested in having babies and looks forward to life with her fiance Carter Milliken Reum. She then went on to talk about how her partner constantly motivates her.

Paris Hilton explains how her priorities have changed

Marc Malkin asked her how close she was to her dream of becoming a billionaire because she had expressed at one point that she was determined to do so. Paris said that being a billionaire was a goal in her life because she wasn't content in her personal life. She then added saying that because of her experiences in life, she saw money as a ticket to independence and not being controlled. She said that now she is very happy in her personal life, which is why she is not worried about making billions and is more interested in having babies.

Paris Hilton's fiance

Paris mentioned in the interview that she had launched six different businesses during the pandemic and has never worked harder. She then went on to say that her partner is extremely supportive of her and added that since he is business-minded too, it keeps her really motivated, and makes her want to achieve more in the business aspect. Paris Hilton said that she had been dating Carter since the Thanksgiving of 2019, and has been in love with him ever since. The couple got engaged on 13, February 2021, and are all set to tie the knot soon.

Paris Hilton's recent projects

Paris Hilton was recently seen in the 2021 music video of Do You Like To Party? by Taylor XO. She was also a guest on the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and in 20r20, she produced and starred in a short film called Sorry or What Could Have Been. Paris Hilton has been a DJ, singer, actor, and model, ever since she started working, and has also tried her hands on several businesses.

