Paris Hilton Says Traumatic Intimacy Experiences Made Her Believe She Was 'asexual'

American celebrity Paris Hilton recently opened up about her sexual experiences and said that she wondered about her sexuality prior to marriage. She said that she used to think of herself as asexual due to her traumatic sexual experiences in her 20s. The star went as far as to say that even though her image seemed otherwise, she feared anything sexual.

Paris Hilton told Harper’s Bazaar that while she was known to be a sexual symbol, she was in fear of anything that was sexual. The star added that even though she called herself the ‘kissing bandit,’ it was because she preferred it over anything else. She attributed the loss of many relationships to this.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me. I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."

Paris Hilton’s change of heart

Paris Hilton revealed in the interview that she changed her opinion of herself after meeting her current husband Carter Reum. She added that she enjoys intimacy with her husband. Paris further stated that she is grateful for Reum because he is “someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with."

Hilton’s past relationships are different from her marriage with Reum, which is what she pointed out. The star said that her husband is not popular, smart and comes from a good family, which is exactly opposite from what she was used to.

Reum and Hilton tied the knot in November 2021 and announced that they became parents after having a son last month.