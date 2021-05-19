Paris Hilton Shares A Picture Of Herself From MTV Awards 2021; Says She 'had So Much Fun'

The MTV Awards 2021 took place on 16-17 May 2021 at Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles. Several artists were seen attending the event and sharing a few glimpses on social media. Paris Hilton shared a picture of her outfit which she wore at the MTV Awards 2021.

A look at Paris Hilton at MTV Awards 2021

Paris Hilton took to her Instagram handle to share a picture captured at the event. She wore a plunging yellow minidress and wore statement-making heels which were layered over subtle nude fishnet tights. Her 4-inch heels were crystal-coated and had pointed toes. She mentioned that she had fun at the event last night. She wrote that she was presenting the Reality Royalty Award and thanked the designer for the "perfect dress with the right amount of sparkle".

Her caption read, "Had so much fun last night at the @MTV #MTVAwards presenting the “Reality Royalty” Award Thank you @PhilippPleinOfficial for the perfect dress with the right amount of sparkle #LovesIt".

Reactions to Paris Hilton's MTV awards outfit

As soon as Paris shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with all things nice. They wrote that her outfit looked "stunning". They mentioned that she was looking "awesome". Several celebrities commented with heart emojis complimenting her on her outfit. Fans and followers flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Paris Hilton's photo.

A sneak peek into Paris Hilton's Instagram

Paris also shared a picture of her outfit which was captured before attending the event. She wrote that she was feeling "sunny" in the yellow outfit and mentioned that she was red carpet ready.

She also shared a video of herself going to the designer's boutique. She tried on a few outfits for the award function and finalised the yellow outfit. She mentioned that she was presenting a very important category of awards at the function.

She also shared a throwback picture from the time she could travel. The photo was from the Bora Bora islands. She wore a colourful bikini and flared her butterfly print coverup in the air. Paris wrote in her caption, "Fly as free as a butterfly. Thinking of memories in Bora Bora... who’s ready for summer?"

