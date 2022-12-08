Paris Hilton Shares IVF Journey; 'Got All Eggs Stocked, Ready' In Height Of Pandemic

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum were discussing having kids since the early days of dating and ultimately planned to have an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Hilton said she was travelling most days during the pandemic and added that it was a perfect time, she thought.

Hilton (41) and Reum who is also 41, a venture capitalist married late last year and pre-arranged, both would have a child a year after the marriage.

Enjoy first year of marriage

"It’s difficult to wait for 2023," said Hilton as the couple enters into the first anniversary of the marriage and they look forward to having kids into the mix. Both had planned to enjoy the first year of tying the knot before adding kids into the family, Hilton shared in the interview.

Notably, this is Carter Reum’s second child, he shares the first child with former reality star Laura Bellizzi. In November, both Hilton and Reum celebrated their first anniversary in Maldives in a beautifully secluded getaway at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi a private island in the Indian Ocean.

Responding to the first year of marriage and the biggest takeaway from the relationship, the ‘Stars are blind’ singer said she was happy into the 1-year period of staying together and appreciated Reum to be ‘so loyal and sweet and funny and brilliant'.

Married in 2021

In a private estate, surrounded by friends and family, both Hilton and Reum got married on November 11, 2021. Kim Kardashian, Paula Abdul, and aunt Kyle Richards attended the marriage, which was also captured to be featured for Hilton’s 13-part Peacock docuseries 'Paris in Love’.