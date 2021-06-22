Paris Hilton Shares Rare Selfies With Britney Spears On National Selfie Day

Paris Hilton shared some rare pictures of her good friend, singer Britney Spears dated back to 2006. The 40-year-old singer, who was among those celebrities who showed support for Britney regarding her conservatorship controversy, took a trip down the memory lane from the time Britney and she used to often get spotted together. On National Selfie Day, June 22, Hilton shared their selfie photos from the time selfie was not even a normal thing.

Paris Hilton shares rare selfie pictures with Britney Spears from 2006

Paris Hilton shared the screenshot of her tweet from 2017 on her Instagram handle which said, "11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!". The Stars Are Blind singer shared a couple of her selfie pictures with Britney which dated back to 2006 when not many people were a part of selfie culture as they are today. The icons were seen giving the eye to eye smiles while posing with each other. The 1 Night In Paris star wrote in the caption, "15 years ago 📸💓📸 #NationalSelfieDay📱✨". Many of Hilton's followers wrote, "iconic" in the comments and dropped several fire emoticons.

Paris Hilton support for Britney Spears in conservatorship controversy

The "#FreeBritney" movement emerged on social media as an overwhelming response to Britney’s documentary Framing Britney Spears that released in February this year. The documentary showed how her father had more control over her life and monetary property after she was put under a conservatorship by a US court after her infamous mental breakdown in February 2008. The Womanizer singer made an appeal to the court to free from conservatorship and as per the court records acquired by the US in August 2020, Britney expressed that she was "unequivocally contradicted" to her dad's proceeding as her conservator.

Many people in the industry including Bette Midler, Miley Cyrus, Pitbull, and Paris Hilton had shown their support from Britney. According to The Independent, Hilton said that it made her really feel for her because she found Britney to be such a sweet girl who has a big heart and she cannot imagine being controlled like that. She added when a person is an adult and they have worked their whole life to building their empire and being treated like a child after that was just not fair.

