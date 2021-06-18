Paris Hilton Shares Stunning 'boss Babes' Throwback Moment With Kim Kardashian; See Pic

Hollywood socialite, DJ, and heiress, Paris Hilton, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her apparent BFF, Kim Kardashian. Hilton and Kardashian have been friends since the early 2000s. The two had a tiff in 2008, when Hilton made a comment about Kardashian's appearance indicating they were no longer on good terms, however, the two looked thick as thieves once again in 2014.

While the relationship between the two divas has been somewhat rocky, it seems like the two have always been around each other. In 2019, Kim Kardashian appeared in a cameo for Paris Hilton's music video for the song, Best Friend's Ass. This proved that Hilton was ready to take back her snarky comments about Kardashian's appearance from 2008.

Paris Hilton's throwback image with Kim K

Paris Hilton's recent throwback picture with Kim Kardashian comes from the very sets of when the two were filming her music video, in 2019. Part of the filming was featured on an episode of Kim's popular reality tv show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the photo, Paris and Kim were spotted holding hands on set, as the SKIMS mogul made a peace sign for the cameras. Paris' silver dress in the video, was one-shouldered and featured a daring cut out on the left side. Kardashian's silver dress was incredibly similar but featured a halter neck design.

Hilton shared the post with some emojis and a couple of hashtags which said, "#BossBabes #TBT". Take a look -

About Paris Hilton's music video ft Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton's music video for her song, released on May 24, 2019. The song features music contributions from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike with Paris Hilton. The song has received over 5 million views to date. The official description for the song reads:

Written by Dimitri Vegas himself and directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the video is a satiric look on today’s VIP clubbing and social media life. When two fake Instagram-models enter the club and put on their “Insta-Goggles’, they transport themselves into a world of wild parties and beautiful people” popping bottles”, “ballin’” and “making it rain” – while the viewer can see what’s really going on in a world of selfies, filters, fake followers and likes… sound familiar?

