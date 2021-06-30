Paris Hilton Shares Stunning Picture With Fiance Carter Reum On 19-month-anniversary

Hollywood socialite, model and singer, Paris Hilton recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post on her 19-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum. The DJ and socialite shared a stunning picture of the two of them where they can be seen looking quite cozy with one another. Hilton can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling while her fiance, Carter can be seen holding her from behind in an embrace.

The picture was supposedly taken when the couple went on a trip to Africa, according to Paris Hilton's Instagram post. Hilton wrote a long and heartwarming caption for her beau talking about how grateful she was to have a partner like him. She also wrote about how excited she was to spend her life with him. She wrote:

This past month has been a wild journey traveling around the world. I’m so grateful that I found a lifelong partner that I can go on new adventures and pursue new opportunities with. Not only do you allow me to be 100% me all the time, but you pick me up when I’m down and raise me up even higher when I’m up. Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. You are my other half and I love you for it. Happy 19th month anniversary to my best friend and love of my life! #Soulmate #TwinFlame

More about Paris Hilton's fiance

Paris Hilton got engaged to her then-boyfriend Carter Reum, on Feb 13, 2021 after more than a year of dating. People magazine confirmed the news on Hilton's 40th birthday, which was on Feb 17. On the couple's 18-month-anniversary last month, Hilton had shared another heartwarming post for her beau.

Paris posted a video collage featuring the couple along with the song Marry You by Bruno Mars, playing in the background. She wrote sweet caption wishing her fiance on their anniversary. The caption read:

Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiancé! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side... So many more places to go and discover together. I love you so much my best friend for life!

