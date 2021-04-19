Paris Hilton Talks About Her 2004 Sex Tape Leak; Says 'I Felt Like My Life Was Over'

Since the release of Britney Spears' documentary, Framing Britney Spears, various celebrities have come forward to talk about the early 2000s' and how the media treated them, mostly badly. One of them is Paris Hilton, who went on to talk about her experience in an interview. The Confession of an Heiress writer addressed how she felt during the time when her sex tape was leaked in the year 2004. Read further to know what she said.

Paris Hilton talks about how she felt when her sex tape was leaked

Talking to Vanity Fair, Hilton labelled her experience as "traumatic" and that she thought her "life was over". She revealed that the tape was released by her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon without her consent that left her with long-term trauma and PTSD. She added that the tape created a media sensation that was "humiliating" to her and is something that will hurt her for the rest of her life. She revealed that when it happened, people were mean to her and said weird things about her on talk shows. She said that she used to cry all the time and did not feel like leaving her house. She added that it felt heartbreaking to see such things about herself in the news with her family.

She then went on to give an explanation about the incident and stated that it was a private experience between two people. She continued that sometimes you love someone, you trust someone but they betray you while the whole world is watching and laughing. She added that it was more hurtful to her when she got to know that people thought she did it on purpose. She said it "killed" her and she got post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident.

In the year 2004 when the tape was released, Hilton's ex-boyfriend sued her for defamation. To which she countersued him and also released the statement publically where she stated that the video was released without her consent and that she did not approve of it. The couple settled their case in court in the year 2005.

