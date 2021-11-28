Paris Hilton Teases Latest Episodes Of 'Paris In Love' With BTS Clip Alongside Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is reaping the joys of marriage with Carter Reum, and her Instagram posts are a testament to the couple's frolicking times together. The star recently dropped an adorable video alongside Carter, wherein the duo can be seen filming a romantic shot. The clip opens up with the duo kissing, post which Carter iterates that he's the 'luckiest guy in the world'. To this, Paris Hilton playfully mentions 'yes', instead of returning the compliment. The duo then bursts into a fit of laughter and shoot the scene again.

The clip comes as a part of Hilton's latest collaboration with the streamer Peacock for a television series titled Paris In Love. According to Variety, the 13-part wedding series showcases Hilton marking her way to the altar, with plenty of twists and turns along the way. In the process of marrying venture capitalist Carter Reum, Hilton seemingly 'navigates adulthood', her career, her future plans among other things.

Paris Hilton shares adorable BTS clip with Carter Reum

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 28, Hilton uploaded the thirty-second clip, wherein the duo can be seen filming against a scenic backdrop on a balcony, Paris looks gorgeous in an all-black gown, while Carter's black suit coupled with a white shirt makes for a handsome fit. For the caption, she wrote, "You’re the luckiest guy in the world… and I’m the luckiest girl! Thanks for always getting my jokes for life, my husband. Stream the first three episodes of #ParisInLove now on @PeacockTV! #LovesIt." Take a look.

The post comes shortly after Paris clocked her first Thanksgiving with her husband. She uploaded multiple pictures from the couple's dreamy getaway and expressed gratitude to all her fans and to her "amazing" husband, Carter Reum who has constantly supported her. The caption read, "Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and everything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving. This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way.", she wrote.

Image: INSTAGRAM/ @PARIS HILTON