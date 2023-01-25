Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child Through Surrogacy, Shares Glimpse Of Newborn

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a baby boy. Hilton recently took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her newborn with her fans as she welcomed her first child through surrogacy.

She shared a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. She also revealed the gender of the baby by using a blue heart emoticon. Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, "You are already loved beyond words 💙".

In an exclusive interview with People, the businesswoman said, "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other".

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she added.

Check out the post here:

As soon as Hilton dropped the news, several celebrities took to the comment section of the post to congratulate her. Chrissy Teigen wrote, "A BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both!!." Elle Fanning commented, "CONGRATULATIONS! Most beautiful mommy." While, Mona Kattan Elamin penned, "SO happy for you Paris! Congrats!", "Congratulations!!!! Beyond happy for you and Carter," wrote Collins Key.

Paris Hilton's desire to be a mom

In the past, Paris Hilton has been very vocal about her desire to become a mother. In December last year, she said that her eggs are 'all ready'. In an interview with E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight, she said, "We just wanted to really enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, and we were always planning on 2023. And we've just, you know, getting the eggs all ready. They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them".

She further revealed that it's been her dream to become a parent "since she was a little girl." In one of her Instagram stories, she also spoke about her plans for motherhood and shared that she is excited to become a mom in 2023.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in 2021.