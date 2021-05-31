Paris Hilton Wishes Fiance Carter Reum On Their 18-month Anniversary With A Cute Video

Hollywood socialite, model and singer, Paris Hilton recently took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum. The diva tagged her fiance as her "best friend for life". She also wrote about how knowing Reum has changed her "world for the better".

Paris posted a video collage featuring the couple on Instagram, including a video of the two of them playing golf, doing a photoshoot, and more. Paris Hilton's fiance, Carter Reum, can be seen lovingly kissing his lady-love on the forehead multiple times. She shared the video collage along with the song Marry You by Bruno Mars, playing in the background.

She wrote a loved-up caption saying, "Happy 18th month anniversary to my incredible fiancé! Knowing you has changed my entire world for the better and I’m so grateful to be on this ride with you by your side... So many more places to go and discover together. I love you so much my best friend for life!". Take a look at Paris Hilton's Instagram post below -

More about Paris Hilton's engagement

Entrepreneur and DJ, Paris Hilton got engaged to her then-boyfriend Carter Reum, on Feb 13, 2021 after more than a year of dating. People magazine confirmed the news on Hilton's 40th birthday, which was on Feb 17. According to the report by People, Hilton spoke about her engagement and mentioned how things came into perspective for her once the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic.

She mentioned how the pandemic "accelerated so many things" and that because of it, she had the chance to "stay home and reevaluate what was important". She then went on to explain that her relationship and the time she spent with her beau was "a gift" and that she was excited about the "next chapter". Paris Hilton's fiance, Carter Reum also added to the interaction speaking about how excited he was for their future together.

He also added how he had "gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis". He then went on to praise his lady love saying, "she shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife". According to Paris Hilton's website, Reum popped the question with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier.

Image - ParisHilton.com

