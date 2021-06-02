Paris Hilton Wishes Her 'Forever Icon' Marilyn Monroe On Her Birthday With Adorable Pic

Today marks the birth anniversary of actor Marilyn Monroe and thus a number of celebrities took to social media to wish the iconic actor. Paris Hilton too wished Monroe on this auspicious day with a dedicated post for the late actor. Paris posted an image where she was seen posing beside a Monroe portrait. She further went on to write a heartfelt caption for Marilyn Monroe and also added a popular quote by the actor as she ended her caption.

Paris Hilton poses with Marilyn Monroe photo frame to wish latter on birthday

In the picture posted to Instagram, Paris Hilton was seen posing beside a huge Marilyn Monroe portrait. The retro-style portrait matched the dress Paris Hilton was wearing and created an amazing post. Sharing the same to her social media handles, Paris Hilton began her caption by wishing Monroe on her birthday. She called the late actor the queen and went on to add a couple of hashtags and emojis. Later on, Paris Hilton added a famous quote by Marilyn Monroe and used the hashtags 'iconic' along with a few emojis to end her birthday wish. The quote added by Paris spoke about how imperfection is beauty and madness is genius. The famous line was quoted by Monroe when she further added that it is better to be ridiculous than to be absolutely boring. It was this quote that Paris Hilton added to her caption as she wished the iconic personality.

Fans of Hilton soon joined in wishing the late actor on her birthday and praised Hilton for the amazing birthday post. A number of celebrities too commented on the picture and wished Monroe on her birthday. A few celebrities even went on to compliment Hilton by mentioning that she is a modern-day Marilyn Monroe. Therefore a number of such comments kept coming for the celebrity as fans were mesmerised by the stunning birthday post. The post uploaded by Paris went on to get several likes and comments from her 14 million followers on Instagram alone. The media personality is known to upload several posts which have been loved by fans over the years. Paris is known to put up several posts related to fashion and lifestyle which have received tremendous appreciation from her fans.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM

