Paris Hilton's Baby Boy's Name Has A Special Connection With Her Family; Find Out

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum recently announced that they have embraced parenthood. The couple welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy. Now, she has revealed his name and also shared that his name has a special family connection.

Almost a month later, the 42-year-old entrepreneur announced her newborn's name on her podcast, This is Paris's podcast. In the latest episode, she said that her baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

While revealing the name she said, “It’s so unique. I love that it’s not only a city but also has other meanings that are just beautiful. I really believe that names have power and we wanted a name for our baby boy that was uniquely remarkable. It stands for hope, rebirth, and transformation."

She added, "A clue is in the title of the fifth ‘Harry Potter book. It’s also the name of a city in the US and that city is where the Super Bowl was just held this year.” Paris said that she decided on the name years ago when she was "searching cities, countries, and states on a map."

Paris Hilton on her son's name having a special family connection

Paris Hilton was very close to her grandfather. Her son's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather and businessman Barron Hilton. Her grandfather died in 2019.

She said, "He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son’s name. Carter and I are so proud to welcome him into the world.”