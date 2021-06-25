Paris Hilton's Throwback To 'living A Lime Green Dream'; Asks Fans Their Fav Summer Colour

Paris Hilton recently shared a throwback look of herself for all her fans on social media. Through the photo, she also showcased how she was ‘living a lime green dream’ and dropped in a question for her fans asking them about their favourite colour for summer.

Paris Hilton 'living a lime green dream'

Taking to Instagram, Paris Hilton recently posted a throwback photo collage of herself in which she can be seen sporting a multi-coloured off-shoulder dress with an elegant smile on her face. She added a set of two photos of her, one of which included a close-up look while carrying a lime coloured handbag with her scintillating blue eyes stealing the show.

In the caption, she stated that she was living a lime green dream and added green and yellow coloured heart symbols next to it. She then asked all her fans about their favourite colour they like to wear during the summer season and even added hashtags such as ‘that’s hot’, ‘TBT’ and ‘Throwback Thursday’ in the end.

Paris Hilton’s Instagram post was filled with numerous reactions from her fans and various popular celebrities who complimented her throwback photo. Many of them also answered her question and dropped in details about their favourite summer colour in the comment section. Some of them also referred to her as a ‘legend’ and poured in fire emojis in the comments to depict how her latest Instagram photo was full of fire. Some of the fans also shared their favourite summer colour by adding heart symbols of the same colour. Many celebrity artists such as Pamella Roland, Dorit Kemsley and others dropped in fire symbols and stated that much they loved her look. Have a look at some of the reactions to Paris Hilton’s Instagram post.

Paris Hilton's wedding announcement recently created a buzz on the internet and she received tons of best wishes from all over the world. She recently added a glimpse of herself standing with her fiance and revealed that she was travelling around the world. She further referred to him as her 'best friend' and added that she could not wait further to share the amazing sights of Africa with all her fans.

IMAGE: PARIS HILTON'S INSTAGRAM

