Paris Jackson Breaks Up With Gabriel Glenn, Confesses They Have Been 'butting Heads'

Singer and model Paris Jackson has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn after dating for over two years. Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn have a Facebook watch series together titled Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn. In the latest episode of the series, it has been mentioned that the couple has been at crossroads. Jackson and Glenn have been in a band together titled The Soundflowers. According to E! News, the 22-year-old has broken up with her fellow band member.

Paris Jackson's breakup

The entertainment portal revealed that an insider disclosed that Paris has been doing fine and is focused on herself. A source also reportedly told the portal that the relationship has been on and off for a while. In the latest Facebook Watch series of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson can be heard saying that the couple has been ‘constantly butting heads’. Paris elaborated saying that both herself and Gabriel have ‘gnarly horns’, and that both of them have ‘double stubborn energy’. The episode which aired on August 4 is reportedly the final episode of the series. In the episode, the couple can be seen struggling to make the relationship work.

The episode, titled What does Paris Jackson want?, is posted with a tagline saying that Jackson and Glenn’s relationship has ‘hit a crossroad’. In the final episode, Paris Jackson described Gabriel Glenn, 24, as 'one of her many soulmates'. She elaborated saying, “I don't think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners. In one life Gabe was probably my daughter. And in another life he was probably my grandpa, and then in another life, he was probably my worst enemy.”

The entertainment portal also quoted a source saying that the former couple is currently focused on separate projects. However, the source is hopeful that they will eventually decide about making music together as well as their band, The Soundflowers. In the Facebook watch series, Gabriel recalled saying that the couple had Initially agreed to keep making music together irrespective of where their relationship takes them. Gabriel stated, “I think we said it, when we first got together even if we didn't work out as a couple, we always would want to be in a band together. Our music was one thing we wanted to hold on to no matter what.”

In one part of the series, Paris Jackson can be heard saying, “I don’t know what is going to happen in our future.” She went on to say that she strives to be better as a person, as well as a musician and much more. However, she added that she cannot do it without Gabriel. In Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson teared up as she spoke about her boyfriend.

She stated, “Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies, and it's not as pretty as it looks in the movies. It can get ugly and it can be more beautiful than described in the movies and it is possible. He makes me not feel as alone. He's had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can't see my life without him.” Another entertainment portal, Daily Mail stated that the break up is amicable. It also stated that neither Paris nor Gabriel hold any anger or ill will against each other.

