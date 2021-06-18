Paris Jackson On Split From Ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn: 'Was The Most Intense Betrayal'

Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn were in a relationship for over two years until they split in August 2020. The news came in shortly after the duo's Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn aired its finale episode. Paris recently opened up her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, with Willow Smith on the show Red Table Talk, and went on to call its ending the most traumatic.

Paris opens up about her split from Gabriel

Speaking about her heartbreak, Paris said that it was the deepest heartbreak she has ever experienced and that it was also the deepest she ever loved someone. She added that it was 'the most intense' she has felt so far and the 'most intense betrayal' she felt so far and experienced. Further, she also spoke about how she has been very careful with who she spends time with now and continued that she's very guarded and is trying to protect herself. "It's definitely closed me off to that," she remarked.

Paris also spoke about the duo's energies and went on to call it stubborn. She mentioned that she has always known she was stubborn, and that she knew that about him as well as he's a Taurus. She said that she doesn't think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners.

In 2020, sources had told E! that their relationship was 'on and off' for a while and that both were going to focus on their separate projects and were probably going to decide down the road about their music together and The Sunflowers. The sources had added that Paris was doing okay and that she was working on herself.

Paris Jackson's ex-boyfriend and her pics

It was in 2019 when Paris had shared an adorable pic with her then-bf and had said, "a long day filled with creativity, love, and catnaps.. grateful I get to share it with you." Apart from this, Gabriel had also posted many mushy pics on Instagram which had garnered love from their followers. "When your Gf posts about your favourite band then your favourite band posts about your Gf," he had penned when he had shown how Paris had tried to surprise him by taking him to see his favourite band. In the pic, she planted a kiss on his cheeks.

