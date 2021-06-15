Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Sexuality, Reveals Her Brothers Are 'super Supportive'

Late pop star Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has been living under the spotlight ever since she was a kid, owing to her father's massive popularity worldwide. The 23-year-old model-singer recently opened up about living under the media glare for as long as she can remember and also spoke about her sexuality. Paris even mentioned how she suffers from anxiety and trauma from enduring countless camera clicks by the paparazzi.

Paris Jackson opens up about her sexuality

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson recently made an appearance on the talk show, Red Table Talk, hosted by Willow Smith, and spoke at length about several topics including her sexuality and dealing with anxiety because of media attention. Paris has dated both men and women in the past and opening up about her sexuality, she revealed that while there is tension with some of her family members over her sexuality, she does have her brothers' Prince and Prince Michael II, as well as longtime family friend Omer Bhatti's full support. The musician stated that they have always been super supportive and not a lot of people can say that they have supportive siblings like hers. Paris even went on to add that her brother Prince Jackson joined a student-run club that unites LGBTQ+ and allied youth to understand her better.

Paris Jackson also talked about how she had been suffering from long-term anxiety since her childhood, because of always being under the media glare. She stated that she experiences auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and has been going to therapy for a lot of things. Adding to that, Jackson mentioned how whenever she hears even a trash bag rustling, she would flinch in panic and that it is a case of standard PTSD. The model also said that she keeps some privacy by asking people in her home to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Last year, in 2020, Paris Jackson and her then-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn formed a band called The Soundflowers, and also released a docu-series on Facebook Watch called Unfiltered, which provided a glimpse into her private life. The documentary saw Michael Jackson's daughter talking about self-harm and suicide attempts in the past as well. The model also added that music is her way of channelling her pain, and she later released her album titled Wilted in November 2020.

Image - Paris Jackson's Instagram Account

