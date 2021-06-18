Paris Jackson Reflects On Her Past Suicidal Attempts And Current Mental Health

Paris Jackson is one of the popular American artists who recently became a part of a chat show where she openly talked about her mental health and confessed that she attempted suicide multiple times. She also shared that she felt regret for doing so and mentioned that she was grateful for it.

Paris Jackson on her mental health post her father Michael Jackson’s demise

In her recent appearance on Red Table Talk, Paris Jackson talked about how she had to go through cyberbullying and the death of her father and legendary singer Michael Jackson together. She revealed she tried to take her life multiple times and that she regrets it. Speaking on the same, she added that a lot of people do feel regret when they try to attempt suicide, like a last-minute regret, and said that there had been times when she did and even felt upset when it didn’t work. Paris Jackson confessed that after several years, she could say how grateful she was that it did not happen as things have gotten better.

When asked about how that emotional spiral began, Paris Jackson revealed that a lot of it included the fact that she didn’t know who she was as she was a young girl and was going through puberty. She had to go through so much pressure where people would tell her to kill herself.

Paris Jackson also talked about her posttraumatic disorder and that how she experiences nightmares and auditory hallucinations. She then mentioned that she was taking therapy that put her in a very fragile and vulnerable state and that it was quite effective. When asked about how she managed to bring herself back to a better mental space, she replied that initially, it was morbid but soon after waiting for a while, she found more joys in life and more ways to cope and live. She recently experienced self-love for the first time in her entire life when she was having a rough time with the nostalgia of some old memories.

Paris Jackson’s family

Born in Beverly Hills, California, Paris Jackson is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She also has siblings named Prince Jackson and Blanket Jackson. After the death of their father, they were under the legal care of their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, as stated in their father’s will.

IMAGE: PARIS JACKSON'S INSTAGRAM

