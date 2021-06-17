Paris Jackson Reveals Homosexuality Is ‘not Accepted’ In Jackson Family

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson has been in the limelight since she was a child, owning to her late father's popularity. In a recent interview, she opened up on her sexuality and how it is difficult for her family to accept her due to religion. She also revealed that she came out to her family as queer at the age of 14 and they did not take it in the right way.

Paris Jackson reveals her family didn't accept her

The 23-year-old daughter of Micheal Jackson was recently part of the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk that was hosted by Willow Smith. She revealed that her family is Jehovah's Witness and said that she has reached a point where she has love and respect for her family, their beliefs, their religion and culture. If she expects them to keep everything aside just so she can feel accepted then those expectations will lead to resentments for her. She added that as long as she is living a life of love and is being of service and honesty and also not hurting other people, she thinks she will be alright.

She continued that she is still figuring it out and that her family is very religious. For them, a lot of homosexuality is very taboo and that they don't like to talk about it hence it is not really accepted. Earlier, she revealed that her brothers Prince and Prince Micheal II are her biggest supporters and were there for her when she was discovering herself. Talking about them she said that they have always been super-supportive. She revealed that just because Prince Jackson wanted to learn more about his sister he ended up joining a student-run club in high school that unites LGBTQ+ and their allies. She added that not many people can say that they have siblings who support them.

More about Paris Jackson's latest news

In 2020, along with her then-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, Paris formed a band called The Soundflowers, and also released a docu-series on Facebook Watch called Unfiltered, which provided a glimpse into her private life. In the documentary, she talked about self-harm and suicide attempts in the past. She also added that music is her way of channelling her pain, and she later released her album titled Wilted in November 2020.

IMAGE: Paris Jackson's Instagram

