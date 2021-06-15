Paris Jackson Reveals How Her Encounters With The Paparazzi Caused Her Severe Paranoia

Paris Jackson recently spoke about the repercussions that the paparazzi had on her while she was growing up. Paris Jackson's childhood was filled with unpleasant experiences with the paparazzi, she recalls. She went on to express how it caused her to suffer from severe paranoia, in a recent episode of Red Table Talk with Willow Smith. She then went on to reveal that she had auditory hallucinations about hearing camera flashes because of which she had severe paranoia. The Low Key in Love singer revealed that she has been going to therapy, and while the encounters with the paparazzi is not the only reason, it is included in her list of reasons she had to seek therapy.

Paris Jackson's childhood encounters with paparazzi

In a recent episode of Red Table Talks, Paris Jackson revealed that she has had severe paranoia because of what she was subjected to by the paparazzi in her childhood. She then went on to explain that even when she heard a trash bag rustling, she would flinch in panic. While Paris says that she has taken back control of some aspects of her life, she revealed that she makes people sign a non-disclosure agreement before entering her house. In an appearance on Oprah Winfrey's show, Paris said that her father, Michael Jackson, would make her and her siblings wear a mask in the public, and while she did not get it then, she says that she completely understood why he did it.

Paris Jackson's projects

Paris Jackson made a debut as a singer with her first song called She's Tight which released in 2016. After this, she made her acting debut at the age of 19, as Rachel Wallace in the show Star. She made her debut in the movies with the 2018 film Gringo. She has currently been roped up for the Janell Shirtcliff directorial Habit and will also be featured in the next season of American Horror Story: Double Feature and American Horror Stories. She recently released two singles, called Eyelids with Andy Hull, and Low Key in Love with The Struts.

IMAGE: PARIS JACKSON INSTAGRAM

