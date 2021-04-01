Paris Jackson Shares Her Experience About Growing Up With Late Dad Michael Jackson

In a video chat with Naomi Campbell, one of Michael Jackson's colleagues, Paris Jackson reflected on her unusual upbringing by her late father Michael Jackson. Paris and her brothers Michael Joseph "Prince" Jackson Jr. and Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II were raised in the United States, both at the singer's popular Neverland Ranch in Southern California and abroad by the King of Pop, who performed with the supermodel in his 1991 music video In the Closet. Paris Jackson spoke to Naomi Campbell in the latter's YouTube show No Filter with Naomi Campbell on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, about her life and growing up with Michael Jackson.

Partis Jackson talks about growing up with him as a father

"I was conceived in Paris, from what I've been told, which is part of why I was named Paris. Born in L.A., California and was kind of raised everywhere but. We spent a few years up north in like, Solvang, Santa Barbara area. But I was raised kind of everywhere, like the East Coast, the South, U.K., Europe, the Middle East. Like, we grew up everywhere." Speaking about her upbringing, Paris revealed, “It was difficult, a blessing a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age. And my dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like, the glitz and glam, like hotel-hopping five-star places. But it was also like, we saw everything. We saw third-world countries and we saw like, every part of the spectrum."

Paris, Michael's middle child, was 11 years old when the singer died unexpectedly in 2009 at the age of 50 from a prescription drug overdose. At his broadcasted memorial service, she and her brothers marked their major public debut appearance. Until then, they were normally photographed with a veil or a face covering when being photographed all over the world.

Speaking on her dad providing them with a semblance of normal life, Paris Jackson said, “Yeah, he did. He had his doubts [that it was possible]. He told us that when he was younger, he didn't really have a childhood. Like, he would be stuck in the studio, singing while all the other kids were out playing. And he wanted us to have that. So a lot of times, we'd go to Chuck E. Cheese. Chuck E. Cheese and Toys R' Us were our favourite places to go." She continued by saying, "If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwartz or Toys R' Us, we had to read five books. It's about earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking, 'Oh, I got this.' It's like, working for it, working hard for it. It's an accomplishment."

