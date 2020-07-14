Paris Jackson Shares Pic With Brother Prince Michael, Says It's 'always Fun Reconnecting'

Daughter of pop legend Micheal Jackson, Paris Jackson, recently took to her Instagram story and gave her fans a look into her life with her family. She shared an adorable picture where she is seen sitting with her older brother Prince Michael Jackson. She captioned the post and wrote "Always fun reconnecting with my twin," and added a red heart emoji at the end of the post.

She can be seen with her arms wrapped around her brother who is seen sporting long-hair and is smiling directly into the camera. If we go by Prince's Instagram story the same day, it suggests that he just returned from a trip and the congratulated his little sister for reaching almost 500,000 views on the music video for her song titled Your Look (Glorious), with her band, The Soundflowers. Reportedly, Prince is the executive producer of this song. Take a look at the post here.

(Source: Paris Jackson Instagram)

Read Also | Paris Jackson Talks About Self-harm, Says 'Tried To Kill Myself Many Times'

The singer shared this post shortly after she talked about these kinds of things on her new Facebook Watch series titled, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. This series shows the struggle of Paris Jackson and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn who are working on their own band under the pressure of living up to the Jackson family legacy. In the premiere episode of the show, Paris was seen talking about her past and the music that is being made today.

Read Also | Sia Defends Paris Jackson For Playing Role Of Jesus In Next Movie; Gets Trolled

At the beginning of the premiere episode, Paris says "It's been 11 years and I've been through hell, whether it was him passing or all the others. I've been through in my life, If I don't talk about it or if I don't let it in my music, it's gonna completely ruin my life and it's gonna own me and I'll be a slave to that kind of pain. I don't want that."

In the same episode, she also adds, "Everyone in my family does music. I mean, I'm a Jackson. It makes sense that I'm a musician but like, a Jackson doing folk indie?" Take a look at the first episode to know more about it.

Read Also | Paris Jackson Opens Up About Father Michael Jackson's Death & Fear Of Living In His Shadow

On the other hand, Prince made headlines for his charitable efforts. He has made efforts for relief for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic victims. He spoke to an entertainment portal and expressed that his father would have been happy with his charity Heal Los Angeles as they have partnered up with Fresh N' Lean to give food to those who are not able to make it on their own.

Read Also | Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Sexuality And Challenges: 'I Was A Little Conflicted'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.