Park Seo Joon Looks Fierce In New International Movie Poster For The Marvels

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a new international poster for the highly anticipated film, The Marvels. This sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel features some old beloved characters and introduces new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The new poster features South Korean actor Park Seo Joon.

3 things you need to know

Park Seo-joon will make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels.

He will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Prince Yan D'Aladna.

The Marvels is scheduled for a release on November 10, 2023.

Poster shows a stellar lineup of characters

The new international poster showcases the four main characters at the centre of The Marvels. These key figures include Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, portrayed by the talented Brie Larson, Monica Rambeau, brought to life by the remarkable Teyonah Parris, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, portrayed by the promising Iman Vellani, Nick Fury, masterfully played by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.

Check out this brand-new international poster for #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/XyOyJUiHTL — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 28, 2023

Joining this stellar lineup is Zawe Ashton, who takes on the role of the enigmatic and villainous Dar-Benn. Also featured on the poster is the Flerken Goose, known for its scene-stealing antics. Park Seo-joon, whose character has been shrouded in secrecy, stands alongside these heroes and anti-heroes as a potential ally of Carol Danvers.

About Park Seo-Joon's 'mysterious' role

Although Marvel Studios has not officially disclosed Park Seo Joon's character, reports suggest that he may portray Prince Yan. In the MCU, Prince Yan is the leader of a musical planet where residents communicate through song. This character made his debut in Marvel Comics' Captain Marvel #9 (2014) as the Prince of Aladna, a world where rhyming speech is the norm.

Other familiar faces in the Marvels

While not featured on the new poster, The Marvels boasts a roster of familiar characters reprised by talented actors. This includes Kamala Khan's family, with Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba (mother), Mohan Kapur as Yusuf (father), and Saagar Shaikh as Aamir (older brother). Additionally, Lashana Lynch reprises her role as Maria Rambeau, and Randall Park returns as FBI agent Jimmy Woo.