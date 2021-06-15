Park Seo Joon To Feature In Upcoming Marvel Film 'Captain Marvel 2'? Details Inside

Avengers: Endgame brought a fiery end to the tale of the mightiest heroes of the first few phases of MCU. Ever since then, Marvel has been releasing mini-series including Wandavision, Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The superhero film franchise is also gearing up to release films based on the superheroes of the first few phases of MCU. Of which, Captain Marvel 2 is one of them. Now, the latest buzz surrounding the film reveals that Parasite fame South Korean star Park Seo Joon has joined the cast of the film.

Is Park Seo Joon appearing in Captain Marvel 2?

According to Korean news outlet Soompi, Park Seo Joon has been offered a role in the upcoming sequel for Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. The outlet claims that the actor is reportedly scheduled to leave for the US in the second half of the year. However, Marvel is yet to make an official confirmation regarding Park Seo Joon’s feature in the film. The report also suggests that the actor’s agency Awesome ENT responded to the news saying ‘no comments’.

About Captain Marvel 2

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, the upcoming film features Brie Larson as the main protagonist Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States tentatively by November 2022. The Marvels is intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel and will serve as a continuation story of superhero Captain Marvel post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

About Park Seo Joon’s career

Park Seo Joon made his entertainment debut back in 2011 by appearing in the music video of Bang Yong quk’s single I Remember. Ever since then he has featured in several k-dramas including Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more. Park Seo Joon rose to international fame for his stint as Min Hyuk in the Oscar-winning film, Parasite. The film became the first South Korean film to receive Academy Award recognition and one of three films to win both the Palme d'Or and the Academy Award for Best Picture.

