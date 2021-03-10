'Party Down' To Finally Get Revived By Starz Almost A Decade Later; Details Inside

The legendary comedy series Party Down is being renewed as a limited series on Starz. The reboot comes more than a decade after the show's second season on the platform ended in June 2010. According to Variety, Party Down alum Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are executive producing and developing the six-part sitcom. Enbom will also act as the show's executive producer. With the creation of the forthcoming six-part Party Down limited series, the network revealed that it is "reviving the party." The word "reviving" suggests that the original actors will be back. However, no formal cast updates have been made as yet.

Party Down cast to reunite for season 2?

As per Variety, the show's executive producer, Rob Thomas, said that when the cast and crew had reunited at a retrospective that was hosted by Vulture at the end of 2019, they had a lot of fun. Spending time together and reigniting memories felt so good that production decided that they wanted to get the team together again. He further added that the cast was so busy that getting them together was almost like doing trigonometry but they were adamant about making it a reality.

Party Down tracks a Los Angeles catering crew of Hollywood hopefuls who are trapped working for tips — occasionally, but mostly they only take the promised 20% — as they wait for their lucky break. Each episode of the comedy ended up taking place at a different event where the team has been working, and they eventually become too engrossed in their guests' lives. Between 2009 and 2010, the original show aired on Starz for two seasons. Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Lizzy Caplan were among the original cast members. Megan Mullally joined the cast in the second season, while Lynch was reduced to a supporting role.

Christina Davis who is the president of the original programming, Starz, said that before the cast and crew of Party Down had gained popularity, they all had donned the pink bowties of the incompetent catering group in the show. She further added that the fans of the show were waiting for over ten years to see what had happened with the characters on the show and that she was happy that they were able to give the fans what they wished for. She also said that she was happy to have Rob, Paul Rudd, Dan Etheridge and John Enbom returning as the leads.

