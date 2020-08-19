The Pataudi Family's Net Worth Is Testimony That They Are Living Life King Size

Pataudi family has many of its members in the Bollywood industry. From Sharmila Tagore to her children, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, all have been doing well in the film industry. As per reports in GQIndia, the Pataudi Palace in Haryana is worth Rs 800 crores. Here are details about the Pataudi family’s net worth.

Sharmila Tagore’s net worth

Sharmila Tagore is a former Indian film actor known for her works in Hindi cinema and Bengali cinema. The actor started her career with Satyajit Ray’s film Apur Sansar in the year 1959. She later went on to become one of the most popular actors of the Bollywood industry.

She has been honoured with Padma Bhushan and two National Film Awards for films like 'Mausam' and 'Abar Aranye'. Sharmila Tagore married cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and is mother of Saba, Saif and Soha Ali Khan. According to celebworth.net, Sharmila Tagore’s net worth is $50 million, which is over Rs 374 crores.

Saba Ali Khan’s net worth

Saba Ali Khan is the oldest daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saba is a jewellery designer by profession. Her net worth is unknown as she keeps her personal life very private.

Saif Ali Khan’s net worth

Saif Ali Khan started his career in the film industry with Yash Chopra’s film, Parampara in the year 1993. The actor ever since has been a part of numerous successful films. He is a brand ambassador for Lay’s, Airbnb, Amul Macho, Airtel, Limca, Santoor, Asian Paints Royale among others.

Saif also owns two production banners and a clothing line: The House Of Pataudi. As per Forbes Celebrity 100 list 2019, Saif Ali Khan made Rs 17.03 crore in 2019. According to Celebritynetworth.com, Saif Ali Khan’s net worth is $40 million, which is over Rs 299 crores.

Soha Ali Khan's net worth

Soha Ali Khan is the youngest daughter of Sharmila Tagore and is a Bollywood actor. She started her acting career with Dil Maange More. According to Starsunfolded.com, Soha Ali Khan’s net worth is $20 million, which when converted to INR equals to Rs 147.7 crores. She owns several luxury cars which include a Mercedes, an Audi and Landrover.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image CreditS: Soha Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan fanpage Instagram

