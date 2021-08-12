Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, Actor & Daughter Of Icon Alfred Hitchcock, Passes Away At 93

Patricia Hitchcock O’Connell, the only daughter of Alfred Hitchcock passed away at the age of 93. Often called Pat Hitchcock, the actor was famously known for her role in her father’s iconic films including Strangers on a Train. She also made memorable appearances in other Hitchcock films. Some of them are, Stage Fright and Psycho.

About Alfred Hitchcock's daughter, Patricia Hitchcock

Patricia Hitchcock took on the role of Caroline in the much-loved Psycho, while she played Barbara Morton in Strangers on a Train opposite Ruth Roman. Strangers on a Train is a psychological thriller based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel by the same name. The film also starred Farley Granger and Robert Walker in pivotal roles.

The actor also appeared in The Case of Thomas Pyke and series including My Little Margie and The Life of Riley. She also famously starred in 10 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents from season one through five and was credited as Pat Hitchcock.

The late actor would visit her father’s movie sets when she was young and act in several plays before she made it to the big screen. She also appeared in Broadway productions including Solitaire and Violet. A little-known fact about Patricia Hitchcock is that she got admission into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and was roped in by her father for her role in Strangers on a Train just before she was about to graduate from the institute.

Her next role on-screen after Strangers on a Train was in the 1978 sports drama titled, Skateboard. The film was helmed by George Gage and also starred Allen Garfield and Leif Garrett.

The actor was born in 1928 to Alfred Hitchcock and his wife, Alma Reville. She later tied the knot with Joseph E. O’Connell, who passed away in 1994. She was survived by three children, Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba and Katie O’Connell-Fiala.

Although she retired from the film industry early in her career to raise her children, her legacy did not end there. She co-wrote her mother’s biography with Laurent Bouzereau, titled Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man. She also contributed to Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine.

Image: AP

