Patrick Demarchelier No More: Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid & More Offer Heartfelt Tributes

The sudden demise of the famous French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, who was known for his extraordinary portraits of fashion, has left the entire film industry devastated. The actor's death was confirmed by his team who posted the update on his social media. The legendary photographer's work defined fashion for decades as he worked with different generations of models, actors, and celebrities throughout his career. While everyone who worked with him is mourning his death, International stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Bella Hadid, Kaley Cuoco, and more paid their heartfelt tributes to the actor.

Patrick Demarchelier was known for his monochrome portraits across the fashion industry. Therefore, taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared some monochromatic pictures clicked by the French photographer. In the photo, the actor wore a strapless dress and a beautiful necklace. She also added a picture of the photographer and expressed how it was an honour for her to work with him. She wrote, "Your legacy is timeless. RIP Patrick Demarchelier. An absolute honor to have worked with you."

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski pay their heartfelt tributes

Bella Hadid shared the magazine covers on Instagram, which were shot by Demarchelier. The American model expressed how she feels grateful to have been photographed by the legendary photographer. She wrote, "I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens. Most gentle , most legendary , soft but full of life . You will be missed Patrick. Rest In Peace . and I got to shoot with one of my favorite people ever. @_chuwong. I will miss this day, and you dear Patrick…..."

Emily Ratajkowski also remembered Patrick Demarchelier as she shared some pictures from a bold photoshoot by the French photographer. In the caption, the Gone Girl actor wrote, "So honored to have worked with the legend and the most lovely @patrickdemarchelier you will be missed."

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco also shared a beautiful picture clicked by the late photographer. Sharing the photo, she penned a heartfelt note that read, "Can’t believe I had the honor of being photographed by the best there ever was more then once . I will never forgot those experiences." "Thank you @patrickdemarchelier for the memories. You legacy lives on!" she added.

The photographer's official Instagram handle confirmed the news of his passing. His team shared a series of monochrome photos and announced his death. In the caption, they wrote, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

