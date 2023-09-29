Patrick J Adams Apologises For Sharing Throwback Photos From Suits Set Amid Actors' Strike

Patrick J. Adams has been cleaning up his social media feed after he uploaded a series of throwback photos from the sets of his popular show Suits. However, after receiving backlash from people, the actor issued an apology and deleted the post from his social media handle. The unseen photos included some of the images of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

2 things you need to know

Patrick J Adams deleted Meghan Markle's photos from his Instagram handle amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

The actor described the photos as a trip down the Suits memory lane.

Patrick J. Adams issues an apology for posting Suits set photos

Patrick J. Adams apologised to his fans for sharing throwback photos from the Suits set, including some of the images of Meghan Markle. He shared a statement on his Instagram story and wrote, "The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections."

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course-corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong," he concluded. As per a FAQ page for SAG-AFTRA about the strike, members are not allowed to "promote struck work or struck companies on social media" while influencers "should refrain from posting on social media about any struck work regardless of whether they are posting organically or in a paid capacity."

(Patrick J Adams releases a statement after posting Suits set photos amid SAG-AFTRA strike | Image: X)

More about Suits

Suits is a popular web series that revolves around the life of Mike Ross, a talented young college dropout, who gets hired as an associate by Harvey Specter. He is one of New York's best lawyers. Together, they handle cases and keep Mike's qualifications a secret from others.