Patrick Schwarzenegger Surprises Mom With Birthday Cake Bearing Lenny Kravitz’s Abs

Patrick Schwarzenegger surprised his mother with a hilarious birthday cake which left her surprised. The actor appeared on the SirisXM show and revealed that he presented his mother a cake, which had a picture of Lenny Kravitz's abs. He shared that his mother was taken by surprise which to him was quite funny. The actor later shared a picture of a normal cake on Instagram where he posed with his family.

Patrick Schwarzenegger surprises mom with quirky birthday cake

Patrick Schwarzenegger came on the show to promote his film Echo Boomers. It was during this time he was questioned about his mother’s birthday to which he said that his mother would be embarrassed if he would tell what happened on that day. However, the actor changed his mind and continued to reveal how her birthday was celebrated. He began by saying that they surprised her with a huge birthday cake that had a big photo of Lenny Kravitz’s abs on them. Patrick Schwarzenegger said that he thought it was funny and he wished he had his phone with him so that he could show a picture.

However, the actor did not reveal any pictures but continued to say that it was “an amazing photo”. Patrick Schwarzenegger said that he had found the picture from one of the magazines which he doesn’t seem to recollect. He then added that his mother too loved the picture. He further added that the idea behind the particular picture was that they would smash the cake on her face and thus onto Lenny’s abs.

He then revealed that upon doing that his mother was really embarrassed but she too thought that it was very funny. Patrick Schwarzenegger shared an image of the birthday celebrations on Instagram where his family was seen standing with a normal cake. Sharing the image with his family, Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote an adorable caption. The picture featured Patrick Schwarzenegger and his mother along with the rest of their family. A simple portrait picture too was shared by Patrick in which his mom posed in front of a white cake decorated with rainbow sparkles and candles.

