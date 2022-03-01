Patrick Stewart Confirms Professor X's Cameo In Doctor Strange 2: Read

One of the highly anticipated Marvel Studios films, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is all set to hit the theatres in May 2022. While the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is over two months away from its release, the makers have already created a buzz among fans with its much-intriguing trailer. The makers unveiled the film's trailer, which was filled with Easter eggs, on the occasion of the Super Bowl.

As the trailer blew fans' minds, one thing that boosted their excitement was a mysterious voice, which was speculated to be of Patrick Stewart's Professor X from X-Men. While fans are thrilled about the rumoured Professor X's cameo in the movie, Patrick Stewart recently spilt beans and confirmed his appearance.

Patrick Stewart has been dodging the rumours about his cameo in the upcoming Doctor Strange film for the past few weeks. Last month, he addressed the rumour in an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor claimed people have been imitating his voice for years. However, the actor recently confirmed his cameo in the film.

Patrick Stewart confirms cameo in Doctor Strange sequel

In an interview with Jakes Takes, Patrick Stewart was asked about his reaction to Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness trailer. In his response, Patrick Stewart revealed he received a plethora of responses from his fans and PR people. He further confirmed his appearance in the film and revealed he could not recognise his own voice in the trailer as it sounded different. At last, the actor quipped he was pleased with the response as his fans made "so many connections" by merely seeing the back of his shoulder and an earlobe.

He said, "It wasn't until the next morning when In woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses. And, my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed on to me. I actually didn't recognise my own voice. It sounded different, whether I had a cold or something. I don't know. I was astonished as all they saw was the back of my shoulder and, I think, my earlobe, nothing else, that there would've been so many connections made. But, it pleased me."

Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness trailer

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios/AP