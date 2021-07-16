Patrick Stewart Gave THIS Precious Life Advice To His 'X-Men' Co-star Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman recently made an appearance on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert on July 15. The actor appeared in the chat show to promote his new movie Reminiscence, and his upcoming highly anticipated Broadway production of The Music Man. While on the show, Hugh shared that he had received some of life's best advice from his X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen.

Hugh Jackman on the advice he received from X-Men co-stars

While chatting with the host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Jackman recalled the advice he received from Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Kellen told Hugh that sometimes while shooting for a movie he might feel uncomfortable, but advised him to just go with the flow as it would look great on the screen. Jackman also shared one of the best pieces of life advice that he received from Patrick Stewart which he and his wife still follow.

Hugh said that Stewart advised him to take out time for himself before he started his day. Jackman explained that Patrick would wake up at 4 am if he had a 5 am schedule and read a book. Jackman said that Stewart stressed that it was vital to take that time for one’s self at the beginning as the day too easily gets away. The Greatest Showman Alive actor added that he and his wife Deborra still follow that advice and drink a cup of tea or coffee in the morning while reading a book.

Hugh Jackman to make his Broadway comeback

Hugh Jackman is all set to return to Broadway for the revival of The Music Man. The Music Man is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The show first premiered on Broadway in 1957. Hugh will be playing the lead role of con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. The musical is set to begin previews in December 2021 and will open in February 2022.

Image: AP

