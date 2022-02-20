Patrick Stewart On His Rumoured Cameo In 'Doctor Strange 2': 'People Imitate My Voice'

One of the highly anticipated films from Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is all set to hit the theatres in May 2022. The movie's plot will revolve around Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero character Doctor Strange and will take place after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. On the occasion of Super Bowl 2022, the makers of the film unveiled its much intriguing trailer, which became the talk of the town in no time.

Keeping in mind the third Spidey film of Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have already begun speculating all possible cameos to happen in Doctor Strange 2. The film's trailer was also full of easter eggs, the major one being a mysterious voice that sounded like Professor X's (Patrick Stewart) from X-Men. In no time, fans began to wonder if Patrick Stewart's Professor X has a cameo in the movie. While it has been a week since the rumours of cameo started surfacing, Patrick Stewart himself laid the speculations to rest in a recent interview.

Patrick Stewart recently had a chat about his return as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard with ComicBook.com. During the conversation, the actor also commented on his voice being heard in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Talking about the same, Patrick Stewart claimed someone else has been using his voice over his storied career.

He said, "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago." "So, I can't be held responsible for that," Stewart added.

Ryan Reynolds silences Deadpool cameo in Doctor Strange 2

Following the rumours of Patrick Stewart's voice in the trailer of Benedict Cumberbatch's forthcoming film, fans also began to speculate the appearance of Ryan Reynold's Deadpool in the film. As Deadpool officially became a part of the MCU last year, Marvel fans thought the upcoming film might be perfect for his debut.

Reportedly, the Red Notice star was asked about his MCU debut during the screening of his upcoming film The Adam Project. According to Variety, Reynolds silenced all the rumours and made it very clear there will be no Deadpool cameo in the film. When he was asked again, the actor said, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie."

