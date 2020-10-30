Patrick Wilson Set To Direct The Fifth Installment Of The Horror Franchise 'Insidious'

Patrick Wilson's films like Little Children, Watchmen, Midway, and others, have shown the actor’s versatility in the industry. The actor has played a pivotal part in the supernatural horror franchise, Insidious as he has appeared in all of the movies as the lead character. But, fans will be surprised to know that for the third Insidious instalment and the fifth instalment of the horror franchise, Insidious 5, the actor will be stepping behind the camera for the first time in order to direct the movie.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes And Fiancée Brittany Reveal Their Baby's Gender Via Elaborate Celebrations

Patrick Wilson to direct Insidious 5?

Patrick Wilson has starred in all the four movies in the series and will also be appearing in the upcoming instalment, Insidious 5. According to reports from Variety, the actor has opened up about working for the movie as an actor and a director. Wilson said that he is honoured and thrilled to be present at the making of the next instalment of Insidious, that will be providing an amazing chance to unpack everything that the Lamberts went through a decade ago (plot of Insidious: The Last Key), and also deal with the consequences of the choices that they made. The actor revealed that directing the movie is both, professionally and personally a full circle moment for him and he is extremely grateful to be able to continue to tell this frightening and haunting story, as they go further.

Also Read | Patrick Cantlay Rallies From 4 Back To Win Zozo Championship

The plot of the first two movies, Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) revolved around a young couple, whose son is possessed by the entities from another dimension. The plot of Insidious Chapter 3 (2015) revolves around the events that took place before the original series and Insidious: The Last Key (2018) is a follow-up to its prequel. The supernatural horror franchise has been a huge commercial success.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes Pushing For Raptors To Play 2020-21 NBA Season In Kansas City

Insidious 5 is the fifth instalment of the franchise, that is currently in the making. According to reports from Variety, the plot of the film picks up a decade after the events of 2018’s Insidious: The Last Key and shows the Lamberts’ son Dalton (played by Ty Simpkins) heading to college. Scott Teems has written the script for the movie, based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. A release date for the movie has not been officially announced yet.

Also Read | Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Reveals Plans To Have FOUR Children

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.