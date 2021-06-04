Patrick Wilson's Movies To Watch If You're A Fan Of Ed Warren From 'The Conjuring' Series

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise has received appreciation for his performances. The film series has turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, resulting in its several spinoffs. Besides Patrick Wilson in The Conjuring universe, there are multiple works of the actor that have got applauds by the viewers. Know some of them.

Patrick Wilson movies to watch if you like him in The Conjuring films

Hard Candy

Released in 2005, Hard Candy is a psychological thriller movie. It stars Patrick Wilson, Elliot Page, and Sandra Oh. The plot focuses on a 14-year-old female vigilante's trapping and torture of a man whom she suspects of being a sexual predator. Directed by David Slate, it won several accolades with positive responses from the audience.

Little Children

Based on a novel of the same name, by Tom Perrotta, Little Children shows two lovesick spouses from different marriages as they struggle to withstand their temptations and vulnerabilities in suburban Massachusetts. The movie earned three nominations at the 79th Academy Awards but did not fare well at the box office. The cast of the drama project has Patrick Wilson, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Connelly, Noah Emmerich, Jackie Earle Haley, and others.

Watchmen

Patrick Wilson donned a superhero suit as he played Daniel Dreiberg / Nite Owl II in Watchmen. Directed by Zack Snyder, the film has an ensemble cast of Malin Akerman, Billy Crudup, Matthew Goode, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Carla Gugino, and Jackie Earle Haley. It is based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

Insidious

Before Patrick Wilson joined The Conjuring universe, he was seen in another horror film, Insidious, which also became a franchise. The original movie shows a couple whose son mysteriously becomes a vessel for a host of evil beings in an astral dimension. Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey, Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, Leigh Whannell, and Angus Sampson also feature in this James Wan film.

Prometheus

Directed by Ridley Scott, Prometheus is a science fiction horror flick. The cast has popular names like Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Idris Elba, Guy Pearce, Logan Marshall-Green, and Charlize Theron, with Patrick Wilson in a small role. The film turned out to be a hit at the box office and a sequel, Alien: Covenant, was released in 2017.

Jack Strong

Patrick Wilson appeared in Jack Strong in 2014. The Polish political thriller film has him as CIA officer, David Forden. Based on the true story of Polish Army coloney, Ryszard Kukliński, it also stars Marcin Dorociński, Maja Ostaszewska, and Dagmara Dominczyk.

Stretch

Patrick Wilson portrays the titular role of Kevin "Stretch" Brzyzowski in the movie. It also includes Ed Helms, Brooklyn Decker, Jessica Alba, James Badge Dale, and Chris Pine. The comedy crime film revolves around a struggling limousine chauffeur who gets his life in danger after he picks up a cryptic millionaire.

Bone Tomahawk

Patrick Wilson, Kurt Russell, Richard Jenkins, Matthew Fox, Lili Simmons, David Arquette, Evan Jonigkeit, and Sid Haig feature in Bone Tomahawk. It is an independent western cannibal horror movie directed by S. Craig Zahler. The story follows a small-town sheriff who leads a group into a deserted region to rescue two people from a cannibalistic indigenous clan.

Nightmare Cinema

Nightmare Cinema is an anthology movie released in 2018. It has Patrick Wilson in the fourth segment titled This Way to Egress, helmed by David Slade. The part also has Elizabeth Reaser, Ezra Buzzington, Adam Godley, and Bronwyn Merrill.

Aquaman

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman is a superhero film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Patrick Wilson essays the villainous character of Orm Marius / Ocean Master, in this blockbuster movie. The cast also includes Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Ludi Lin, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM INSIDIOUS

