Patti Harrison Roped In For Paramount's 'The Lost City Of D' Opposite Sandra Bullock

American actress and comedian Patti Harrison is all set to join the cast of the romantic adventure film The Lost City of D by Paramount. Not much has been revealed about Patti’s character in the Adam and Aaron Nee film. She will be seen featuring opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. The script is being penned by Dana Fox and Bullock will also bankroll the project apart from featuring in it.

The story of the upcoming project Lost the City of D will chronicle the life of a reclusive romance novelist, played by Bullock, who feels that nothing could be worse in the world than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model which will be played by Tatum. Things suddenly take a twist in the plotline when a kidnapping attempt takes them to a jungle. After finding themselves in the middle of a dense jungle, the two lead stars understand the essence of life which can be stranger, and more romantic.

Apart from the upcoming project, Patti recently headlined the 2021 Sundance Film Festival selection with Together Together, alongside Ed Helms. The actress who could not hold on to her excitement of being roped in for the project took to her Instagram series and shared her character. The actress shared a new piece of the announcement and wrote, “I’m not legally allowed to say this but I am playing a sexy mummy.” It seems from the revelation that the actress is all set to leave her fans stunned with her amazing skills once again with the upcoming film which has left her fans curious now.

Adding more feathers to her embellished cap, the actress made history as the first-ever trans celebrity to lent her voice to a character in a Disney film, the animated Raya and the Last Dragon. She also appeared in the 2018 Blake Lively film A Simple Favor.