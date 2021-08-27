Patty Jenkins Calls Theatre Plus OTT Release 'detrimental' For Wonder Woman 1984

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has affected all the businesses in the world. The film industry being no exception, suffered enormous losses in the form of delayed shootings no theatrical movie releases. Addressing the same, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins scathingly slammed the theatrical day-and-date model and urged the studios to commit to theatres.

Patty Jenkins on theatrical day-and-date

Known for helming DC's 2017 blockbuster film Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins opened up about Hollywood's patter of theatrical releases along with OTT releases for movies due to the prevailing restrictions in countries. Appearing at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas on August 26, the 50-year-old director slammed the model for proving 'detrimental' to her 2020 sequel Wonder Woman 1984. She called the experience 'heartbreaking' and also admitted to it being'' the best choice in a bunch of bad choices at the moment.''

She also revealed that she was not a big fan of the theatre plus OTT release model saying, ''I don’t think it plays the same on streaming, ever, I make movies for the big-screen experience.'' Released on May 15, 2017, Jenkins' first instalment of the superhero film was the first film to be released according to Warner Bros' 2021 theatrical release slate day-and-date plan with HBO Max. The was released theatrically as well on Warners’ streaming service over Christmas during the time the major cities, New York City and Los Angeles, were greatly affected by the pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 box office vs streaming collection

As the director sided with making movies 'for the big screen experience', here is how much her last film, Wonder Woman 1984 made at the box office. The first instalment of the DC superhero film Wonder Woman amassed a whopping $822.3 million at the box office. However, given the dire situations in 2020, the second instalment was bound to be affected adversely. According to a report from Deadline, with 60% of the domestic market is being closed, DC recorded a whopping $16.7M box office collection at 2,151 locations for Wonder Woman 1984. The numbers contrasting to the first movie which opened to $103.2M in the first week.

However, according to Observer, after ten days in theatres, 1984 amassed over $118.5 million globally. The movie faced a slow decline in ticket sales, which can be attributed to the pandemic, the lacklustre reception of the movie and its availability on HBO Max. According to Samba TV, the film was watched in 3.9M U.S. terrestrial households throughout the span of 17 days. According to Bloomberg, Wonder Wonder 2 managed to drive over half a million subscribers to HBO Max over Christmas in 2020.

