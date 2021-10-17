Patty Jenkins Confirms That Lynda Carter Will Join Gal Gaddot In 'Wonder Woman 3'

The original Diana Prince/Wonder Woman Lynda Carter is all set to return for Wonder Woman 3 alongside Gal Gadot. The announcement was made during the DC FanDome 2021 by director Patty Jenkins. Carter joined Jenkins during the virtual fan event confirming that the 70-year-old actor would again reprise her role as the warrior Asteria in the blockbuster franchise following her cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

Director Patty Jenkins teamed up with Lynda Carter DC FanDome 2021 event on Saturday, confirming that the original Amazonian princess would again reprise her role as the warrior Asteria in Wonder Women 3. Following her cameo in Wonder Woman 1984, Carter had expressed her desire to reprise her role, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly she said, "At that time we couldn't get our timing together. So, this next time, if she writes me a decent part, I might do it."

As per People, Director Patty Jenkins said that the entire cast was extremely excited for Wonder Woman 3 and explained why Gal Gaddot couldn't be at the event. Jenkins said, "Gal, who's so bummed not to be here, who's the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting, so she was so bummed not to be able to be here. But we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3."

Lynda Carter opens up about personal attachment to 'Wonder Woman'

Carter, who is best known as the star of the live-action television series Wonder Woman (1975 to 1979), spoke about personal attachment to the character and said, "I know what it was like from the inside out. I know what the legacy meant to me, and when I created the character, it wasn't on the comic book page, her kindness and her goodness. Her strength was her Lasso of Truth ... and that meant something to me." She added, "Who would have thought in my life, at this time in my life, that this gift would just present itself to me, and that's so cool."

Meanwhile, no additional information regarding the rest of the cast, release date and plot of the upcoming movie was disclosed. However, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich in December 2020 in a statement said the upcoming movie would conclude the long-planned trilogy of Wonder Woman.

