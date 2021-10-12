Paul Bettany To Star In Mark Waters' Comedy Drama 'Harvest Moon' For Miramax

Iron Man actor Paul Bettany will be starring in comdey drama Harvest Moon, which is being helmed by Mark Waters and produced by Miramax. With this, he will be joining the likes of Carmen Ejogo, Candice Bergen, Cary Elwes, Riley Looc, Malia Baker, Staz Nair, Rodney Richardson and Connor Falk. As per Deadline reports, Paul Bettany is thrilled to be on board the project, whose script has been co-written by him along with Dana Brown.

Stating the 'enormously gratifying' and 'hilarious' fact about the project coming together so quickly, Bettany revealed that Dana and he wrote the script only to keep themselves sane during the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Expressing excitement about starting the shoot with Mark Walters' led 'incredible creative team', he said that that the project feels like a 'dream'.

Paul Bettany to star in Harvest Moon

The film's storyline is centred around a young boy, who, while being in the midst of a pandemic, sees an opportunity to reunite his separated parents. The film is being bankrolled by Bill Block, Jessica Tuschinsky along with Bettany, Dana Brown and Waters. Shedding light on the 'heartwarming film', Block mentioned that it reimagines the twisted and comical family relations coupled with the unique challenges presented by the pandemic. Block said that she is thrilled to be collaborating with the Miramax family and Paul, who cast magic in Uncle Frank. Bill also lauded Mark for his latest film He’s All That, which clinched Netflix’s top position in many countries due to its amazing modern-day rendition of the 90s classic.

One of Marvel Cinematic Universe's regulars, Bettany was recently nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in WandaVision. He reprised his role of Vision that made him famous in the MCU. He was also recently seen in the Amazon dramedy Uncle Frank. The movie, which also starred Sophia Lillis is centred on a gay man who confronts his past.

The BAFTA Award nominee is also known for his roles in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, The Tourist, Margin Call, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, The Avengers as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story.

IMAGE: AP