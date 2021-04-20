Paul Dano And Kunal Nayyar Join 'Spaceman' On Netflix With Adam Sandler

Spaceman is an upcoming science-fiction film on Netflix. It has Adam Sandler in the lead role as an astronaut. The movie is an adaptation of The Spaceman of Bohemia novel by Jaroslav Kalfar. Now as development on the project moves ahead, two more acclaimed actors have joined the team.

Paul Dano and Kunal Nayyar join Netflix's 'Spaceman' cast with Adam Sandler

Deadline has reported that Golden Globe nominee Paul Dano and six times SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar have been added to the Spaceman cast. Their character details have been kept under wraps. Along with Adam Sandler, the duo also joins two times Oscar Nominee Carey Mulligan, who worked with Dano in his feature directorial debut Wildlife in 2018. She will portray the wife of Sandler’s astronaut protagonist.

The story revolves around an astronaut (Adam Sandler) who finds that his earthly life is falling to pieces. He is then sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious and ancient dust. It then shows that the astronaut turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together, a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.

Johan Renck will be directing the Netflix film. His previous works include Emmy Award-winner HBO's show Chernobyl, along with Last Panthers, and Downloading Nancy. The screenplay of the film will be penned by Colby Day. The production of the project is expected to begin next year.

Paul Dano has earned critical praise beginning from his debut role in L.I.E. (2002). He has appeared in movies like The King, Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood, Knight and Day, 12 Years a Slave, and more. His small-screen credits include Smart Guy, The Sopranos, War & Peace, and Escape at Dannemora. Dano will next be seen as Edward Nashton / Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Andy Serkis. He is also set to play Steven Spielberg's fictional father in an upcoming movie inspired by the filmmaker's childhood.

Kunal Nayyar played Raj Koothrappali on the CBS / Warner Bros. TV hit comedy series The Big Bang Theory for 279 episodes. His performance got him six nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. His big-screen projects include Dr. Cabbie, Trolls, Sweetness in the Belly, Think Like a Dog and more.

Promo Image Source: A still from Okja and kunalkarmanayyar Instagram